It was still too hot in L.A. again yesterday but things were very active on the small screen last night with the Home Run Derby on ESPN and NBC’s American Ninja Warrior (1.4/6) saw a series of hopefuls try to make through the finale in Las Vegas.

With the young Shakespeare drama Will debuting on TNT on Monday too, up the cable dial the Disney owned sports net had a very very good night – almost as good as Aaron Judge. Hitting a 5.5 in metered markets, last night’s live 2017 Home Run Derby was up an almost out of the park 38% over last year. Peaking with a 6.2 rating in the 9:15 – 9:30 PM ET slot, the 8 – 10 PM Home Run Derby also delivered its best result for ESPN since 2009. In Yankees Judge’s home market of NYC, the Derby snagged a 10.8 in MM ratings. That is the best the batting showcase has done in the nation’s biggest market since records started being kept in 1998.

“Hello Cleveland” said American Ninja Warriors last night as the NBC show had a winning qualifying round in the Ohio town last night. I say winning because Allyssa Beird, Tori Clement, Jesse Labreck, Michelle Warnky, and Annika Nieshalla advanced but also because ANW jumped up 27% over its 4th of July influenced airing of last week.

Add to that the 25% rise that Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge (1.0/4) enjoyed and NBC topped the summer night with a 1.3/5 rating and 5.02 million viewers.

It was party time in Geneva and a temporary scrapping of the Rose Ceremony on The Bachelorette (1.4/6) last night as Rachel Lindsay continued her search for true love on the ABC show. A three-on-one date saw one of the remaining guys sent home with his bubbly. While the 8 – 10 PM Bachelorette matched the 8 – 10 PM ANW for the highest rated show of the night, the ABC romance series stayed the same as its previous Monday original of two weeks ago. Viewershipwise, Bachelorette was the most watched show of the night with 5.63 million to ANW’s 5.56 million.

Over on FOX, So You Think You Can Dance (0.8/4) and Superhuman (0.6/3) were even with last week and up 50% in the key demo respectively. CBS was all encores last night and The CW’s only original of Monday was the 9 PM Whose Line Is It Anyway? (0.3/1) – which was the same as its last original of June 19.