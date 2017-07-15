D23 attendees were treated to the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated A Wrinkle in Time starring Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Chris Pine, and newcomer Storm Reid. The adaptation of Madeleine L’Engle’s classic novel also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael Peňa, Levi Miller, Deric McCabe, André Holland, Rowan Blanchard, and Zach Galifianakis.

The film, which is an epic adventure takes audiences across dimensions of time and space, examining the nature of darkness versus light and ultimately, the triumph of love.

The movie is slated to open in theaters March 9, 2018.