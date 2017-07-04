As America celebrated its 241st birthday, the skyline over New York City was once again bright with the annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular (1.3/7).

Broadcast on NBC as usual, the biggest display of such patriotism in the nation, there were over 60,000 shells exploding in the night over the East River. Turning up the volume even more in the largest show the retailer has put on in years, Jennifer Lopez, Sheryl Crow, Brad Paisley, and Lady Antebellum were among the marquee names on the bill.

However, with all that firepower and star power, last night’s 41st annual Independence Day extravaganza fizzled next to last year. July 4th to July 4th, Tuesday’s Macy’s show was down 13% next to the three year high of 2016 among adults 18-49.

Viewershipwise, last night’s 8 – 10 PM fireworks were watched on the small screen by 6.4 million sets of eyeballs. That was pretty steady with the 2016 results, with a dip of just 8%.

Overall and lacking original competition, NBC won Tuesday with a 1.2/7 and in viewers too as the fireworks special repeated at 10 PM. Encore filled ABC, CBS, FOX and the CW all saw pre-emptions in local markets as affiliates showed local fireworks shows. Looking forward to tonight, almost all the Big 4 will be airing originals.

Hope you have a good holiday!