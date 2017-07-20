Refresh for updates Is Ryan Reynolds and Deadpool 2 making a surprise appearance? We don’t know yet as 20th Century Fox is beginning their Comic-Con panel with the opening sequence of their Sept. 22 sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

Even prior to the 20th Century Fox logo and fanfare hitting the screen, the studio’s Comic-Con session began with an animated Archer short featuring Eggsy (Taron Egerton) running through the streets of London to the Kingsman suit shop. There he encounters Archer who tells the young lad that he looks like his shop teacher with those spectacles. Eggsy challenges Archer to a drinking contest whereby the FX spy immediately deep sixes the rest of whiskey and passes out on the floor. Great stuff. This was soon followed by a video message by director Matthew Vaughn, who is still editing the movie, that he has a good chunk of the film to show to us today. Fox has done this type of stunt before, but with the press, when they showed the beginning of Logan and A Cure for Wellness to the press last December.

Choreographed to the Prince tune “Let’s Go Crazy”, Eggsy is pummeled by a villain with a metallic arm, pursued by three cars, as they ride in Eggsy’s taxi. The sequence ends with the agent dispatching the bad guys with missiles. then driving underwater without a windshield, Eggsy has to hold his breath (Mark Strong reminds him that he showed in his training he is good at that, harkening back to the first film). It’s the kind of stunt-filled scene you won’t see in 007 because that series is so serious and this one leans into having fun.

Earlier today, 20th Century Fox dropped a second trailer for Golden Circle. Taron Egerton, Halle Berry, Channing Tatum, Colin Firth, Jeff Bridges, Pedro Pascal, scribe Jane Goldman and Kingsman co-creator Dave Gibbons.

“I’m nothing in terms of strength to one Channing Tatum,” said Egerton, “Don’t get in a fight with Channing Tatum.” At which point we got to see the sequence where Eggsy and Merlin arrive in Kentucky at the Statesman HQ. Essentially, in the sequel the Kingsman tailor shop is blown to smithereens and the UK spy outfit links up with their stateside allies. Entering into the barn, Merlin cuts a hole in a whiskey barrel thinking it’s the sub-entrance to the Statesman control room. This ticks off Tatum’s Agent Tequila who gets in a fight with Eggsy and Merlin and ultimately knocks him out.

Going down the dias, the cast expounded on their roles. Berry described her part as being akin to Merlin’s Q-like role for The Kingsman. “She’s Ginger Ale. She’s a mixer,” said the Oscar winner, “She’s the tech-y, nerdy character and she has hidden depths.” Chugging whiskey was de rigueur and Berry chugged a glass-ful earning cheers from the crowd. “20th Century Fox would like you to drink responsibility,” quipped the moderator off the stunt. “We’ll just let Halle answer all the questions from herein.”

MORE…