The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards nominations were announced this morning at the Television Academy’s Wolf Theatre at the Saban Media Center in North Hollywood. Despite tech issues plaguing the organization’s live stream for the entirety of the ceremony, Academy CEO Hayma Washington are Veep co-star Anna Chlumsky and S.W.A.T. co-star Shemar Moore unveiled 11 major categories including Best Comedy and Best Drama (see the full list here).

NBC’s late-night staple Saturday Night Live and HBO’s freshman Westworld had the most nominations overall with 22 apiece for this year’s crop, which featured a wider range than usual of broadcast (led by newcomer This Is Us), cable and the streaming services. HBO led all networks with 110 total noms, followed by Netflix (91) and NBC (60).

Winners will be announced at the televised Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 17 on CBS and hosted by Stephen Colbert, as well as two other ceremonies September 9-10 for the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

Keep checking back on Deadline for full coverage, including a Facebook Live sit-down with Deadline Awards Columnist Pete Hammond to dissect the day.

Here’s the list of nominees:

DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul

AMC

The Crown

Netflix

The Handmaid’s Tale

Hulu

House Of Cards

Netflix

Stranger Things

Netflix

This Is Us

NBC

Westworld

HBO

COMEDY SERIES

Atlanta

FX

Blackish

ABC

Master Of None

Netflix

Modern Family

ABC

Silicon Valley

HBO

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Netflix

Veep

HBO

LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Viola Davis

How To Get Away With Murder, ABC

Claire Foy

The Crown, Netflix

Elisabeth Moss

The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu

Keri Russell

The Americans, FX Networks

Evan Rachel Wood

Westworld, HBO

Robin Wright

House Of Cards, Netflix

LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sterling K. Brown

This is Us, NBC

Anthony Hopkins

Westworld, HBO

Bob Odenkirk

Better Call Saul, AMC

Matthew Rhys

The Americans, FX Networks

Liev Schreiber

Ray Donovan, Showtime

Kevin Spacey

House Of Cards, Netflix

Milo Ventimiglia

This is Us, NBC