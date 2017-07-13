The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards nominations were announced this morning at the Television Academy’s Wolf Theatre at the Saban Media Center in North Hollywood. Despite tech issues plaguing the organization’s live stream for the entirety of the ceremony, Academy CEO Hayma Washington are Veep co-star Anna Chlumsky and S.W.A.T. co-star Shemar Moore unveiled 11 major categories including Best Comedy and Best Drama (see the full list here).
NBC’s late-night staple Saturday Night Live and HBO’s freshman Westworld had the most nominations overall with 22 apiece for this year’s crop, which featured a wider range than usual of broadcast (led by newcomer This Is Us), cable and the streaming services. HBO led all networks with 110 total noms, followed by Netflix (91) and NBC (60).
Winners will be announced at the televised Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 17 on CBS and hosted by Stephen Colbert, as well as two other ceremonies September 9-10 for the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.
Here’s the list of nominees:
DRAMA SERIES
Better Call Saul
AMC
The Crown
Netflix
The Handmaid’s Tale
Hulu
House Of Cards
Netflix
Stranger Things
Netflix
This Is Us
NBC
Westworld
HBO
COMEDY SERIES
Atlanta
FX
Blackish
ABC
Master Of None
Netflix
Modern Family
ABC
Silicon Valley
HBO
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Netflix
Veep
HBO
LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Viola Davis
How To Get Away With Murder, ABC
Claire Foy
The Crown, Netflix
Elisabeth Moss
The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu
Keri Russell
The Americans, FX Networks
Evan Rachel Wood
Westworld, HBO
Robin Wright
House Of Cards, Netflix
LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Sterling K. Brown
This is Us, NBC
Anthony Hopkins
Westworld, HBO
Bob Odenkirk
Better Call Saul, AMC
Matthew Rhys
The Americans, FX Networks
Liev Schreiber
Ray Donovan, Showtime
Kevin Spacey
House Of Cards, Netflix
Milo Ventimiglia
This is Us, NBC
