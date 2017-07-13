The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards nominations were announced this morning at the Television Academy’s Wolf Theatre at the Saban Media Center in North Hollywood. Despite tech issues plaguing the organization’s live stream for the entirety of the ceremony, Academy CEO Hayma Washington are Veep co-star Anna Chlumsky and S.W.A.T. co-star Shemar Moore unveiled 11 major categories including Best Comedy and Best Drama (see the full list here).

NBC’s late-night staple Saturday Night Live and HBO’s freshman Westworld had the most nominations overall with 22 apiece for this year’s crop, which featured a wider range than usual of broadcast (led by newcomer This Is Us), cable and the streaming services. HBO led all networks with 110 total noms, followed by Netflix (91) and NBC (60).

Winners will be announced at the televised Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 17 on CBS and hosted by Stephen Colbert, as well as two other ceremonies September 9-10 for the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

Here’s the list of nominees:

DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul
AMC

The Crown
Netflix

The Handmaid’s Tale
Hulu

House Of Cards
Netflix

Stranger Things
Netflix

This Is Us
NBC

Westworld
HBO

COMEDY SERIES

Atlanta
FX

Blackish
ABC

Master Of None
Netflix

Modern Family
ABC

Silicon Valley
HBO

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Netflix

Veep
HBO

LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Viola Davis
How To Get Away With Murder, ABC

Claire Foy
The Crown, Netflix

Elisabeth Moss
The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu

Keri Russell
The Americans, FX Networks

Evan Rachel Wood
Westworld, HBO

Robin Wright
House Of Cards, Netflix

LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sterling K. Brown
This is Us, NBC

Anthony Hopkins
Westworld, HBO

Bob Odenkirk
Better Call Saul, AMC

Matthew Rhys
The Americans, FX Networks

Liev Schreiber
Ray Donovan, Showtime

Kevin Spacey
House Of Cards, Netflix

Milo Ventimiglia
This is Us, NBC