EXCLUSIVE: Broad Green Pictures has signed on to make 1974, with Casey La Scala directing a thriller based on the true events behind the most famous haunted house in Amityville, Long Island. La Scala wrote the script, which takes its jumping off point from the factual tragedy where Ronald DeFeo was convicted of murdering his mother, father, two brothers and two sisters. That was the grounding for the fright franchise The Amityville Horror, which focused on the next family that bought what seemed like an idyllic house in the suburbs. Eli Roth and Todd Garner are producing a film that is expected to be ready for production by September. LaScala and Garner were execs at Disney when LaScala wrote the script on spec and gave it to Garner, who set it up when he became a producer. This becomes the latest in Broad Green’s expansion into the genre game. The company this week releases Wish Upon, which is directed by Annabelle‘s John Leonetti, and stars The Conjuring‘s Joey King and Shannon Purser of Stranger Things.