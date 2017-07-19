EXCLUSIVE: 1821 Pictures is partnering with Warner Bros to develop action-thriller Bombshell. Based on an original concept by Terry Dougas, the screenplay will be written by Dave Matillo, the writer behind 2015 Black List script Bare Knuckle. Paris Kassidokostas-Latsis and Dougas will produce, while Alexandra Milchan (The Wolf of Wall Street) will exec produce. Courtney Freedman will oversee the project for Warner Bros.

Bombshell is a secret government program that recruits the world’s pioneering female celebrities to train as spies. The program is the only hope to stop a billionaire mogul who is extorting global leaders to turn all civilization into a police state that he alone controls.

“Bombshell is, at its core, a high-energy, adrenaline-fueled thriller, but it also satisfies the opportune need for more knockout female-focused films,” said 1821 Pictures’ Kassidokostas-Latsis and Dougas. “Dave wrote an incredible screenplay merging strong female leads with an original idea. There is an ongoing void of films empowering women in today’s media landscape, and we’re excited to work with Warner Bros in bringing this to the big screen and turn it into a global action franchise.”

The project marks a continued partnership between 1821 Pictures and Warner Bros, who also are collaborating on an untitled treasure-hunt action-adventure penned by Grant Pierce Myers (The Maze Runner) and on The Odyssey, which Harry Potter’s David Heyman is producing.

Deal was negotiated by Loeb & Loeb. Matillo is repped by WME.