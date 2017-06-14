FilmRise has acquired North American distribution rights to The Boy Downstairs, writer-director Sophie Brooks’ debut feature that stars Zosia Mamet and had its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival. A fall theatrical release is planned for the pic, which centers on Diana (Mamet), an aspiring writer who returns to New York City after a few years living in London and finds what seems to be the perfect Brooklyn apartment to start fresh. On the first night though she discovers her ex-boyfriend Ben (Matthew Shear) lives downstairs, and as old wounds are reopened she is forced to confront the true nature of her feelings. Dan Clifton, David Brooks and Leon Clarance are producers, and the executive producer is Paul Brooks. The deal was negotiated between FilmRise’s CEO Danny Fisher, Faye Tsakas and Max Einhorn and UTA.

Paladin has acquired theatrical rights to They Remain, a horror pic written and directed by Philip Gelatt that will get a fall release. It marks a reteam of Gelatt, with credits in the graphic novel and video game spaces, and Reno Productions, who together made the 2011 Tribeca pic The Bleeding House. The pic is based on Laird Barron’s short story -30-, which explores the evolving relationship between Keith (William Parker Jackson) and Jessica (Rebecca Henderson), scientists who are employed by a vast, impersonal corporation to investigate an unspeakable horror that took place at the remote encampment of a mysterious cult. They become close, until Jessica discovers a mysterious artifact and secrets are kept, sexual tensions arise, and paranoia sets in. Paladin’s Mark Urman negotiated the deal with Reno’s Will Battersby, who produced the pic with Peter Askin.