Zhang Ziyi has been tapped to join Legendary and Warner Bros’ sequel Godzilla: King Of The Monsters, with the companies saying today the actress will also play a major role in their monster movie franchise. The Godzilla movie, a sequel to the 2014 reboot, already has set Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Bradley Whitford, Sally Hawkins, Charles Dance, Ken Watanabe, Aisha Hinds and O’Shea Jackson Jr. for the cast.

It already has a March 22, 2019 release date. Michael Dougherty is directing from a script by Dougherty and Zach Shields.

Warners and Legendary recently set Adam Wingard to direct the long-anticipated Godzilla Vs. Kong, joining the “monsterverse” that includes Godzilla and Kong: Skull Island.

Zhang’s credits include Memoirs Of A Geisha, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and House Of Flying Daggers. She is repped by ICM Partners and Mosaic.