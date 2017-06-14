Smosh is breaking up. Smosh co-founder Anthony Padilla announced he’s leaving the web-based sketch comedy duo to pursue a solo career.

In a message and video posted on Twitter and YouTube, respectively, Padilla thanked those who have supported him over the years, explaining that he had been considering an exit, describing it as “a passion that I have wanted to explore for a long time.”

Padilla formed Smosh 12 years ago as a YouTube channel with his high school buddy Ian Hecox.

“To all those that have followed Ian and I throughout the years, I will always be so grateful for the continued love and support,” he said. “As scary as this is, I am excited because I know that no matter what happens, I am following what’s true to me and what I’m passionate about. I hope to see you all on my journey.”

While Padilla didn’t say exactly what he planned to do, he said he supported Hecox and wished him well in his future endeavors.

As of January, the Smosh channel had more than 6 billion video views and 22 million subscribers, making it the eighth most subscribed channel on YouTube.

Here is Padilla’s Twitter message.

as of today i am no longer part of smosh. i hope this video shows you why i feel this is the best decision for me ❤️ https://t.co/HDe4doIvts pic.twitter.com/wZFesMvm3D — Anthony Padilla (@anthonypadilla) June 14, 2017

And here is Padilla’s video explaining his exit.