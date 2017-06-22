YouTube Red is ramping up its original programming, ordering four new series, eSports comedy Good Game from Dan Harmon’s Starburns Industries; unscripted competition series Lace Up: The Ultimate Sneaker Challenge; scripted series Lifeline and Furze World Wonders featuring YouTube star Colin Furze. The projects were announced today during YouTube Red’s Vidcon presentation. They join previously announced Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television* starring Ryan Hansen, and Do You Want To See A Dead Body? from Rob Huebel.

Good Game, from Dan Harmon’s Starburns Industries, is a new scripted series that follows a newly formed team of eSports players trying to make it to the top in the cutthroat world of competitive gaming. It stars the Game Grumps’ Dan Avidan and Arin Hanson along with Michele Morrow. Good Game debuts on YouTube Red on August 30.

YouTube Red

Unscripted competition series Lace Up: The Ultimate Sneaker Challenge hails from veteran TV producer Ken Mok and famed sneaker designer D’Wayne Edwards. Hosted by YouTube star Swoozie, it features aspiring footwear creators from around the world who battle it out to determine who can design, develop and produce the next great sneaker.

Lifeline, produced by Dwayne Johnson and Dan Garcia’s Seven Bucks Productions and Studio71, is set in the not-too-distant future and centers on a little known life insurance company that sends its agents forward 33 days in time to prevent the accidental deaths of its clients. The company’s best agent, Conner Hooks (Zach Gilford), has never missed a save – until he takes on the most personal case of his life. When sixteen-year-old Norah (Sydney Park) is orphaned on his watch, Conner pledges to protect her, even if that means putting his career at Lifeline – or his own life – in jeopardy.

Furze World Wonders stars YouTube’s Colin Furze, who’s known for his incredible backyard inventions. In this new series, Furze puts his unique talents to use for other people, such as helping a brother and sister achieve a Guinness World Records title for the largest water rocket or creating an epic battle barge for a family looking to even the score in an annual water fight. It’s produced by 9 Story Media Group.

YouTube Red also announced the renewal of five series, Escape The Night (Season 2), Foursome (Season 3), Rhett & Link’s Buddy System (Season 2), Mine Field (Season 2), Fight of the Living Dead (Season 2). It also greenlighted a sequel for popular movie Lazer Team.