YouTube Red is expanding its comedy lineup, adding two new scripted series to its slate, Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes On Television, starring Veronica Mars and Party Down alum Ryan Hansen with Kristen Bell, Joel McHale & Jon Cryer to guest star; and Do You Want To See A Dead Body? from Rob Huebel (Childrens Hospital, Transparent) who stars and executive produces. Both are set for a fall debut.

Hansen stars as himself in Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes On Television. The eight-episode, half hour comedy procedural from veteran comedy director Rawson Marshall Thurber (Central Intelligence, We’re the Millers, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story) is about an LAPD task force that partners actors with homicide detectives so they can use their “actor skills” to help solve murders. Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale, Orange is the New Black) guest stars as his no-nonsense partner Detective Mathers. The series features a who’s who of stars playing bizarro versions of themselves including, McHale, Cryer and Bell. The series is executive produced by Thurber, Scott Stuber, Beau Bauman, Krysia Plonka and Tracey Baird.

Do You Want To See A Dead Body? is an eight-episode comedy series that follows comedian Rob Huebel and his celebrity friends who begrudgingly join him on adventures that see them frolicking at the beach, getting tacos, …oh…and seeing a dead body. Celebrity guest stars include Adam Scott, Judy Greer, Terry Crews, Craig Robinson, and John Cho, among others. Huebel, Owen Burke, Nick Jasenovec, and Jonathan Stern serve as executive producers. The series is being produced by Abominable Pictures and Funny or Die.

“From the very beginning, I’ve made it my goal to have storytellers of all kinds see YouTube Red as a creative haven,” said Susanne Daniels, Global Head of Original Content, YouTube. “Showrunners need a space where they can realize their wildest ambitions and we’re not afraid to hand over the keys and let them drive.”