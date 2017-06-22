TV Land plans a coast-to-coast simulcast of the Season 4 premiere of Younger June 28, a lead-in to Getting Younger, a new, digital Facebook Live aftershow.

Getting Younger, hosted by SiriusXM’s Taylor Strecker, premieres on Facebook @YoungerTV (and simulcasts on Instagram @YoungerTV) at 10:30 pm ET/7:30pm PT, immediately following the one-time-only coast-to-coast simulcast of the Season 4 TV Land bow at 10 pm.

The live Getting Younger will follow every Younger episode this season, answering social media questions and shot in front of a live audience at Pride Global’s Flight Deck in Manhattan. The shows will include guest interviews, discussion of the preceding episode and man-on-the-street segments.

Created by Darren Star, Younger stars Sutton Foster as a 40-year old woman who pretends to be 26 in order to get a job in the highly competitive world of publishing. Also starring are Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella, Peter Hermann and Molly Bernard. The series was recently renewed for a fifth season.

“The fans of Younger are really passionate, and always hungry for more,” said Frank Tanki, General Manager of TV Land. “Younger has grown into the type of show that can create this parallel experience, and that’s who we are making this show for – those fans that just can’t get enough.”