Liza (Sutton Foster) spilled the beans to her friend and co-worker Kelsey (Hilary Duff) that’s she’s actually 41 and not 27 at the end of Younger‘s Season 3, and now it’s been revealed that things are about to go even more wrong for the mom who lied about her age in order to work at a trendy New York publishers. The TV Land show had a special screening of its Season 4 premiere episode at ATX Television Festival today.

“It was time for Liza to tell Kelsey,” creator Darren Star said during a panel discussion following the screening. “Part of it was the way she realized how badly she’d hurt Josh (Nico Tortorella), and the only way she could find any redemption was to be truthful at that point.”

“We go deeper with everyone this season,” writer and co-producer Alison Brown added. “It was time for Kelsey to know, and I think Sutton felt that way, and I think Hilary felt that way.”

At the end of Season 3 we’d also seen the romance between Liza and Josh collapse, and another development in this first Season 4 episode was a potential dalliance between Josh and Kelsey. At the close of the episode, we see Kelsey become Josh’s room mate–could this spell a new romantic connection? “[The potential romance] was a big debate too,” Brown said, while Star kept the will they/ won’t they suspense going, saying, “Right now they’re room mates. Attractive room mates!”

As for the rest of this new season, Peter Herman, who plays Liza’s publisher boss–and her other love interest– Charles, said, “It just gets very, very complicated, and the thing that’s beautiful about it, is it’s borne out of everything that’s already planted in the season…it grows out of the life that we know Charles to have.”

“I think you need to see how Josh is really going to heal this wound that’s left by Liza,” Tortorella added. “I think he really stars to navigate what his relationships with other people look like, and how he can be the best partner to somebody else.”

It also seems the action will move far from its current New York location. “We’re going to Ireland for a very special reason,” Brown said. Asked which cast members had to grab their passports for this move, Star said, “Nobody needs a passport but a passport does have one’s age on it, that’s all I have to say.” So it sounds as though Liza’s secret might spread even further afield, even to her bosses maybe. As of the first episode, they remain in the dark about Liza’s age.

Since the show is about being the value of being truthful, Miriam Shor, who plays Liza’s other boss Diana, said, “Shout out to the writers for being so damn topical,” and Star responded, “We just hit the zeitgeist of what is truth, what’s the importance of truth, what’s the value of truth. What our entire country is thinking about the whole time, that’s what the show’s about.”