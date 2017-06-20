Hulu and Viacom have inked an exclusive deal for on-demand streaming rights to the first three seasons of TV Land’s Younger ahead of its Season 4 premiere next week. The older episodes are live on the service now.

The Darren Star-created comedy stars Sutton Foster as Liza, a 40-year old single mother who pretends to be 26 in order to land a job in the highly competitive world of publishing – and succeeds. Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella, Peter Hermann and Molly Bernard also star.

TV Land viewership has increased for each season of Younger, and the series has broken all channel records in terms of digital and on-demand consumption. It got a fifth-season renewal in April.

Season 4 launches at 10 PM Wednesday, June 28, and also will stream on Hulu after its TV Land run. Guest stars in the upcoming new episodes include Kristin Chenoweth, Charles Michael Davis, Aasif Mandvi, Jennifer Westfeldt, Meredith Hagner and Phoebe Dynevor. The new season also will see the return as well as the return of characters played by Michael Urie, Mather Zickel, Tessa and Ben Rappaport.