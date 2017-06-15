Bravo Media has given the green light to Xscape: Still Kickin’ It (working title), a four-part special chronicling the anticipated reunion of the successful female R&B group, for a fall premiere.

The series will follow Xscape’s former members Kandi Burruss (The Real Housewives of Atlanta), Tameka “Tiny” Cottle and sisters LaTocha and Tamika Scott. Each episode will document the group as they attempt to heal past wounds and reconcile after nearly two decades apart, culminating at Essence’s 2017 Festival.

The group had massive success with three consecutive platinum albums and six Top 10 hits on the Billboard charts. But fans were shocked at the group’s seemingly sudden split and have been persistently calling for a reunion ever since. The special will coincide with the upcoming 25-year anniversary of Xscape’s first album release.

Xscape: Still Kickin’ It (wt) is produced for Bravo by Truly Original and Mona Scott Young’s Monami Entertainment. Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Lorraine Haughton-Lawson, Thomas Jaeger Scott-Young and Stephanie Gayle executive produce.