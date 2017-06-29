ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC have come aboard to simulcast a one-hour special in September focusing on the past, present and future of U.S. high schools. The Entertainment Industry Foundation-sponsored event, EIF Presents: XQ Super School Live, will feature live musical, comedy and documentary segments about the school system, with current Hollywood stars slated to come aboard.

The special will air live from Los Angeles on Friday, September 8 from 8-9 PM ET (tape-delayed PT), produced by Done + Dusted and directed by Hamish Hamilton. Anonymous Content, MACRO and Wise Entertainment are also involved.

XQ, founded by CEO Russlynn Ali, former Assistant Secretary of Education for Civil Rights under President Barack Obama, launched in September 2015 as an open call to rethink and design the next American high school. The broadcast is touted as a venue to challenge viewers to understand that transforming high school education is crucial for the future of the country.