NBC has picked up a second season of its hit summer competition series World Of Dance.

The series, with judges Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo and Derek Hough and host Jenna Dewan Tatum, was the top-rated 10 PM premiere on the broadcast nets in the 18-49 demo and the most-watched alternative series debut on cable or broadcast in nine years, according to NBC.

World Of Dance gives dancers the platform to showcase their talents and compete for a grand prize of $1 million.

“I am so proud to not only star, but produce a show that is so close to my heart,” said Lopez. “I am so happy that World Of Dance has resonated with audiences and we are able to put dancers on the pedestal they deserve. I cannot wait to continue this journey and my partnership with NBC.”

Said Paul Telegdy, President of Alternative & Reality Group for NBC Entertainment Unscripted Programming, who made the renewal announcement: “Jennifer Lopez has been a formidable executive producer and leader for this franchise. Her partnership with Meredith Ahr and Universal TV Alternative Studio has been remarkable. The extraordinary ratings and digital performance is testament to the unique capabilities of Universal Television Alternative Studio in crafting a format that works on all platforms and is instantly scalable. A good idea needs an amazing launch partner and Comcast NBCUniversal has proven its marketing prowess once again.”

Said Meredith Ahr, President of Universal Television Alternative Studio: “We are thrilled that the unrivaled athleticism and authenticity that inspired us to create ‘World of Dance’ has been embraced by both the dance community and our viewers. The amazing dancers competing this season have proven to not only entertain us but elevate our expectations and expand our imagination. The bar has been set extremely high for season two. The competition will be fierce and we will all witness greatness.”

As previously announced, ballet superstar Misty Copeland will join the judges panel for the July 18 and July 25 episodes, during Round 3 of the competition “The Cut,” during which the competitors face the deepest and most intense cut of the season.

Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina executive produce for Nuyorican Productions. Also executive producing are Kris Curry, Matilda Zoltowski, Alex Katz, David Gonzalez, Matthew Everitt and Al Hassas. The series is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Nuyorican Productions and World of Dance.