After several hours of delay from Nielsen, we finally have last night’s Big 4 primetime rating and it was another easy Tuesday win for NBC.

Sure, America’s Got Talent (2.4/10) dipped 8% among adults 18-49 from its June 20 show to a season low but the Comcast-owned net ultimately snared a 2.3/9 rating overall and 10.65 million viewers. With NBC one of only two nets offering a full night of originals on Tuesday, AGT was once again the topped rated show of the night by a huge margin. Coming up strong and in second place among the key demo was World Of Dance (1.9/8). The 10 PM Jennifer Lopez-led newbie was up a tenth over last week.

The other network of originals last night, ABC had a special edition of The Bachelorette (1.2/5), which was stumbled 14% from Monday’s regularly scheduled show. Not that fans in Chicago got to see it in the 8 – 10 PM slot. The reality romance show was pre-empted in the Windy City market by the Washington Nationals and Cubs game and not shown until 1:07 AM local time.

As for the rest of ABC’s Tuesday night, a double dose of Downward Dog saw the now cancelled comedy down from last week and hit a series low on its way out the door. The 10 PM airing drew a 0.5/2 and the 10:30 PM broadcast got a 0.4/2. That’s down 17% and 33% among the 18-49s from last week’s 8 PM Downward Dog, with the latter result a new demo low.

The Season 3 finale of iZombie (0.3/1) on the CW was the same as its June 21 show. However, finale-to-finale, last night’s iZombie was down 40% from its Season 2 ender of April 12, 2016. That makes last night’s iZombie a series finale low for the renewed show.

FOX and CBS were all encores on Tuesday.