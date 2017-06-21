Allan Heinberg is probably the hottest writer at the moment on the heels of the blockbuster success of Wonder Woman, and, amid a slew of possible opportunities, ABC Studios is making sure he’s staying in the fold. Heinberg, who had been at ABC Studios and Shonda Rhimes’ studio-based Shondaland for more than a decade, has signed an overall deal with ABC Studios and its cable unit ABC Signature Studios to develop new projects. Additionally, Heinberg, co-creator/showrunner of The Catch, has sold a project to ABC for next season via ABC Studios and Shondaland.

The hourlong project, which has received a script commitment, is titled Adult Behavior. It is described as a sexy, multi-generational, comedic drama inspired by Queer As Folk creator and Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies’ 2015 British TV series Cucumber and Banana.

Heinberg will write the script and executive produce with Shondaland’s Rhimes and Betsy Beers and the team behind the original series, Davies; Julie Gardner of Bad Wolf and Nicola Shindler of Red.Heinberg.

Considered a spiritual successor to Davis’ influential Queer as Folk, Banana, which aired on Channel 4, and companion anthology series Cucumber on E4 and online documenary series Tofu, revolve around various characters across the LGBT spectrum. In the U.S., Banana and Cucumber aired on Logo. Here is a trailer. Davis also is known for spearheading the successful 2005 revival of Doctor Who.

At ABC/Shondaland, Heinberg first joined Grey’s Anatomy in 2006, segueing to Scandal before developing, writing and running The Catch, which aired for two seasons. He is the screenwriter of this summer’s record-breaking hit Wonder Woman, directed by Patty Jenkins. His previous TV writing and producing credits include The Naked Truth, Party Of Five, Sex And The City, Gilmore Girls, The O.C., and Looking,

Heinberg has strong comic book pedigree. For Marvel Comics, he created and wrote Young Avengers and its sequel, Avengers: The Children’s Crusade with co-creator/artist Jim Cheung. For DC Comics, he co-wrote JLA: Crisis Of Conscience with Geoff Johns (art by Chris Batista), and re-launched Wonder Woman in 2006 with artists Terry and Rachel Dodson. Heinberg is repped by UTA and attorney Ken Richman.