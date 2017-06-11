5th Update, Sunday AM: For previous weekend updates and deep-dive analysis on The Mummy bombing, click here.

Warner Bros./DC’s Wonder Woman continues to be the popular ticket with her second Saturday of $23.8M +51% over Friday. This now puts the Patty Jenkins-directed movie on course for a second weekend of $57.2M, which by the way is more than what Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad both made in their second weekends (respectively $51.3M and $43.5M). That’s remarkable when you consider that both titles posted bigger opening weekends ($166M, $133.6M) than Wonder Woman ($103.2M).

Should these figures maintain their pace into tomorrow, Wonder Woman‘s second weekend will be down 45%, which is an amazing hold for a superhero movie beating the 50%-60% average decline we typically see for Marvel fare in its sophomore session. The Gal Gadot movie should stand at $205M by EOD Sunday. Among all WB/DC superhero features’ second weekends at the B.O., Wonder Woman will file behind Dark Knight ($75.1M) and Dark Knight Rises ($62.1M).

In updated ComScore/Screen Engine PostTrak audience polls this weekend, women continue to lead the charge into Wonder Woman screenings at 55% with women over 25 numbering 32%, and women under 25 repping 23% of all moviegoers. Thirty-two percent of those under 25 are watching Wonder Woman in a group — with two to four friends. The DC female superhero movie still has an awesome 75% definite recommend.

Universal

Universal’s The Mummy is -6% today with $11.25M from its opening day of $12M. This puts the Tom Cruise movie slightly higher in its opening at $31.5M, but it’s still a failure at the domestic box office with a lackluster audience response of B-, and an even worse Rotten Tomatoes score of 17% (it keeps going lower). For all the rah-rah that Universal will emote tomorrow about The Mummy being Cruise’s biggest global opening at $169.3M and that the movie was tailored for an overseas crowd, make no mistake, this is an upsetting start for their Dark Universe series stateside. The Mummy‘s opening ranks lower than the domestic debuts of all the Brendan Fraser Mummy movies and its spinoff The Scorpion King ($36M) which starred Dwayne Johnson. This is definitely not what Universal wanted. You can read our deconstruction of what went wrong with The Mummy here.

One rival business affairs studio executive provided a brilliant reality check about The Mummy’s global results, explaining that “the marketplace has moved to date-and-date openings globally. Mummy is opening in more then 60 territories and on greater then 48,000 screens worldwide. That’s a natural evolution that’s happened in the business. Because of the date-and-date opening, number of territories, and number of screens, of course, it will be Cruise’s largest worldwide opening. But what does that mean? It’s not the result of the picture’s strength or Cruise’s drawing power, rather it is driven by the new opening paradigm in the marketplace. And it certainly has nothing to do with profitability, which is what matters.”

In third place is DreamWorks Animation/20th Century Fox’s Captain Underpants which grew 36% between Friday and Saturday with $4.9M and an estimated second weekend of $12M, -50% and 10-day of $44.2M.

A24’s horror movie It Comes at Night lost $400K between Friday’s $2.4M and today’s $2M with a revised estimated weekend take of $5.7M. Bad word of mouth here with a D CinemaScore and that’s overpowering any positive review for this movie (86% certified fresh) and weighing down on the pic’s box office potential. Bleecker Street’s Kate Mara war drama Megan Leavey is still on track to do $3.8M over three days.