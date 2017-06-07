Warner Bros./DC’s Wonder Woman continues to show muscle in her fifth day of release, earning $14.4M, which is the second best Tuesday in June for a live-action feature after Jurassic World ($24.3M).

Indeed, the lady of red, white and blue isn’t slowing down one bit as she heads into the weekend: Analysts expect Wonder Woman to pounce on Universal’s reboot of The Mummy, $60M to $35M-$42M. Last night, Universal screened the Tom Cruise movie for press. Reviews will hit at 9AM PST today, and depending on their outcome on Rotten Tomatoes, that could sway the pic’s opening B.O. prospects up or down. The Mummy will open in 4,036 theaters this weekend including ReadD and Imax. Previews start Thursday at 7 PM.

Tuesday’s tally for Wonder Woman reps a 23% boost over Monday and moves her running cume to $129.4M stateside. Among all WB/DC titles on a Tuesday, Wonder Woman ranks third behind The Dark Knight ($20.9M) and The Dark Knight Rises ($17.8M) and above Suicide Squad ($14.26M).

Midweek business is further assisted by 85% of all colleges off, as well as 53% K-12 schools. These figures grow respectively to 88% and 72% next Monday.