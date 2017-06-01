Refresh for latest…: Warner Bros’ Wonder Woman has lassoed $6.3M at the international box office through Wednesday. The DC Comics movie directed by Patty Jenkins and starring Gal Gadot has been released in six offshore markets and is dominating those Asian hubs where it has launched, including Taiwan, Hong Kong, Korea and Indonesia. There are a total of 55 markets to open this weekend, among them China, the UK, Mexico, Russia and Brazil which hit in a mix of today and tomorrow.

Heading into the weekend, we’ve been looking at such comps as 2011’s Thor and Captain America: The First Avenger, and 2015’s Ant-Man. In very early rollout, Diana Prince’s alter ego is topping those along with a flurry of other titles.

She flew into Taiwan and Hong Kong on a non-traditional Tuesday and on Day One grossed $1.3M on 323 screens in the former, and $601K on 83 in the latter.

In Taiwan, WW more than doubled the No. 2 film, Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and scored the 3rd biggest WB opening of all time. The first female-led superhero tentpole also topped the opening day results for Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice — the film in which Gadot made her debut as Wonder Woman last year — Doctor Strange, Suicide Squad, Thor, Man Of Steel, Ant-Man, Captain America: The First Avenger and both Guardians Of The Galaxy movies. The two-day cume is $1.8M

In Hong Kong, WW is the 4th biggest WB start ever, and beat the first day of such Marvel and DC pics as Deadpool, Suicide Squad, Doctor Strange, Ant-Man, Man Of Steel, Logan, Thor, First Avenger and GOTG1 & 2. The two-day there is $829K.

Korea also opened on a non-traditional day, in this case a holiday Wednesday, with $1.2M on 800 screens. It topped local opener Warriors Of The Dawn and surpassed the first day launches of Doctor Strange, Thor, First Avenger and the GOTG pics. (Unofficial numbers have WW continuing to dominate today with over $2M in the bank.)

In Indonesia — also a Wednesday bow — the kick-off is $803K on 820 screens for a dominant No. 1 above Pirates. That’s the 2nd best start for a WB movie ever and topped all comps above, except BVS.

However, unlike BVS, Wonder Woman won’t have to deflect poor reviews — the film is being embraced by critics, and positive word of mouth could give this lady stronger legs than some superhero flicks which tend to be front-loaded. Nevertheless, this is a crowded stretch at offshore turnstiles with The Mummy coming hot on Diana’s heels next frame. China, which bows on Friday, will be telling as it’s expected to be the No. 1 market for the debut session. Overall predictions for the international opening have hovered between $92M-$118M.

Along with China, the UK, Mexico, Korea, Russia and Brazil are expected to be the top markets when totals are tallied on Sunday. France opens next Wednesday, June 7, with Germany seeking justice on June 15 and Japan bowing in August.

We’ll update WW‘s figures throughout the weekend.