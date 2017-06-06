Summer is finally here and you know it because of those wonderful double-digit million dollar Mondays. Warner Bros./DC’s Wonder Woman reaped one of them yesterday thanks to 50%-plus K-12 schools out with a massive daily gross of $11.7M, the second best take for a superhero movie in June behind Man of Steel ($12.6M). Her domestic cume now stands at $115M.

Among all live-action features in June, Wonder Woman owns the fourth best Monday after Jurassic World ($25.3M), Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen ($14.9M) and Man of Steel ($12.6M).

How far until Wonder Woman becomes the highest grossing movie directed by a woman stateside? Frozen, co-directed by Jennifer Lee, set the B.O. bar quite high with $400.7M, and if you want to relegate the benchmarks to live-action features, then Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel by Betty Thomas ($219.6M) and Twilight ($192.8M) by Catherine Hardwicke are next.

Over the weekend, Wonder Woman charted the best opening ever for a film by a female director (Patty Jenkins) with $103.25M, and arguably the fourth best debut for the first chapter of a solo superhero franchise. Last Tuesday, Wonder Woman set a record on Atom Tickets for the most tickets sold on the movie ticket app for any title in a 24-hour period. The Atom Tickets cross promotion offered $4 tickets to T-Mobile customers to see Wonder Woman during its opening weekend.