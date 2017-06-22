Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman for Warner Bros/DC has crossed the $600M threshold worldwide and soon will become the highest-grossing live-action movie by a female director, taking over Universal’s 2008 musical Mamma Mia! That movie directed by Phyllida Lloyd grossed $609.8M at worldwide B.O.

This weekend, Wonder Woman will click past the $300M mark domstically. The movie through 20 days at $289.1M is running 7% ahead of last summer’s DC hit Suicide Squad, which ended its run at $325.1M. Wonder Woman is akin to 1989’s Batman and 2002’s Spider-Man in that the classic superhero’s presence on the big screen was long overdue and has stoked females young and old who continue to come out in droves. Just last weekend at the domestic B.O., Wonder Woman earned $41.2M, the second-best third weekend haul ever for Warner Bros. after The Dark Knight‘s $42.66M. Wonder Woman already is the highest-grossing live-action title by a female director stateside, beating Betty Thomas’ Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel ($219.6M) and Catherine Hardwicke’s Twilight ($192.7M).

As far as becoming the highest-grossing title overall by a female director, Wonder Woman has a long way to go as Disney’s animated Frozen, co-directed by Jennifer Lee, owns the domestic ($400.7M) and global record ($1.27 billion).

At a time when many like to observe the shortage of female directors, 2017 — this summer in particular — boasts much glass ceiling breaking. Sofia Coppola’s The Beguiled opens this weekend from Focus Features; she made history at the Cannes Film Festival by becoming the second woman in the event’s 70-year history to win the best director. In addition, producer Denise Di Novi made her feature directorial debut with Unforgettable this year. Other recent or upcoming female-directed films include Lucia Aniello’s Rough Night, Lake Bell’s I Do…Until I Don’t, Dee Ree’s Mudbound, Bonni Cohen’s co-direction on An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power, Gabriela Cowperthwaite’s Megan Leavey, Kathryn Bigelow’s Detroit, Amanda Lipitz’s Step and Hallie-Meyes Shyer’s Home Again.