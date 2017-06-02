Just in time for her 75th anniversary this year, Wonder Woman finally arrived in U.S. cinemas last night courtesy of Warner Bros/DC and director Patty Jenkins with $11 million. It marks the best preview night ever at the domestic box office for a movie directed by a female. The previous record was held by Sam Taylor Johnson’s Fifty Shades Of Grey, which made $8.6M.

Warner Bros. had Wonder Woman estimated at a weekend opening of $65M-$75M, while tracking has been more aggressive suggesting a $90M three-day at 4,165 theaters. Critics were cruel last year with the last two WB/DC movies Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice (27% Rotten) and Suicide Squad (25%), however, Wonder Woman at 93% Certified Fresh is the best reviewed DC movie since The Dark Knight Rises five years ago (87% Certified Fresh). And in this box office marketplace, ruby red Rotten Tomatoe ratings are like hard cash, and as such Warner Bros. can count on Wonder Woman overperforming since mostly all moviegoers make their ticket-buying decisions off the aggregator site. Wonder Woman received an overall 85% total positive score with an awesome 70% definite recommend. Forty nine-percent said it met their expectations while 47% said it exceeded their expectations.

Wonder Woman’s Thursday night charts above the preview nights of such superhero origin stories as Doctor Strange ($9.4M), Ant-Man ($6.4M), Thor ($3.2M) and Captain America: The First Avenger ($4M), and just below Guardians of the Galaxy ($11.2M). Of Wonder Woman‘s $11M, $1.5M was generated by Imax.

Deep diving into audience stats, ComScore/Screen Engine’s PostTrak shows that 39% attended last night because of their interest in the DC franchise, 53% because it was a superhero movie, while 31% snapped up tickets because they love leading actress Gal Gadot. Even more impressive: a 50/50 split between male and female audience members. Thirty-one percent plan to buy Wonder Woman on Blu-ray while 24% plan to see the movie again in the theater.

For years, the Burbank, CA studio has tried to bring the most famous female superhero to the big screen, with previous attempts including a 2005 Joel Silver-produced, Joss Whedon penned version; a 2003 take involving Wonder Woman’s daughter Donna Troy, the 2007 Kieran and Michele Mulroney-scripted Justice League project in which Diana Prince’s alter ego faces off with Superman, and David E. Kelley’s 2011 NBC pilot. While we’ve had previous female superhero titles in the past like Supergirl and Elektra, Wonder Woman is arguably the biggest major studio feature for the sub-genre with an estimated total production & P&A cost of $300M.

Heading into the weekend, social media monitor Relish Mix reports glowing word of mouth from a very good social media universe of 333.5M across Facebook, Twitter, YouTube views and Instagram, and pic’s social media superhero Gal Gadot who counts 14.2M online fans. Says Relish Mix, “Fans of the DC character are obviously in a cold sweat awaiting tonight’s opening. They love Gal Gadot, the fact the film was directed by a woman, and that the critics are giving this adventure solid reviews so far. While it’s interesting to see the feminist side-discussion and the superfans rage on, we also see a fair share of summer moviegoers chiming in exclaiming that the trailer looks good, the cast looks awesome – and so does the action.”

Meanwhile, 20th Century Fox’s final release of DreamWorks Animation’s Captain Underpants drew $650K from previews at 2,550 locations last night which started at 5PM. School isn’t really out yet for the K-12 crowd, and it pays to note that DWA’s Home made the same amount of money on March 27, 2015. Captain Underpants, which is known to largely appeal to the handholder kid crowd, will open at 3,434 theaters today with an eye on $20M-$22M.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales charted an estimated $3.4M at 4,276 venues yesterday taking its opening week's cume to $93M, -18% behind the first week of its previous sequel On Stranger Tides ($113.6M).

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 from Disney/Marvel collected $1.39M yesterday at 3,871 theaters in second bringing its four-week tally to $345.7M. Paramount’s R-rated Dwayne Johnson-Zac Efron comedy Baywatch slotted third with $1.34M at 3,647 with a running eight-day cume of $33.2M.