Universal’s The Mummy drew $2.66M in previews last night at 3,015 venues, a figure that’s 34% less than the $4M Cruise’s summer hit Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation grossed on its preview night two years at 2,674 locations.

Film reviewers have trashed The Mummy putting its Rotten Tomatoes score at 20% Rotten, and thus greatly impacting the pic’s domestic weekend results which could be as low as $32M according to some tracking services. Universal has a lot of skin riding on The Mummy as its the first title in their revamped monster Dark Universe series, and this is not an excellent start by any means. Some say the reported net production cost for Mummy is between $125M-$130M, while other finance sources say it’s closer to $195M. If there’s any hope of breakeven here, it will boil down to overseas.

At the same time, The Mummy is higher than Jack Reacher: Never Go Back ($1.325M at 2,850 venues), The Edge of Tomorrow ($1.8M) and Universal’s Oblivion which grossed $1.1M from midnight shows.

But if you want to know where the majority of America’s moviegoers were last night, they were watching Warner Bros./DC’s Wonder Woman which took in an estimated $9.17M, only 2% down from Wednesday’s take. Current running cume stands at $147.8M, and should Wonder Woman on the low end make $52.2M (her second weekend is expected to be as high as $60M), she’ll easily clock past the two century mark at the B.O.

Also this weekend, A24 is opening their horror title It Comes at Night in 2,500 theaters. The movie has been greatly embraced by critics at 85% certified fresh and could potentially hit $10M. The movie directed by Trey Edward Shults was financed by A24 for a cost of $5M.