EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed the writer, director and playwright Zach Helm. Helm is perhaps best known for scripting Stranger Than Fiction, writing and directing Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium and writing the 2016 West End play Good Canary which John Malkovich directed.

More recent scripts include The Mercenary for Fox, Chernin Entertainment and Epic Magazine, and he’s attached to direct his script We Do Not Forget and the Steve Zaillian-produced Culo Quasars Cocaine Chaos. On the TV side, Helm’s writing the Timothy Leary project Tim & Dick for HBO and producer Darren Aronofsky.

Helm, who leaves CAA, continues to be repped by Lindsay Williams of Gotham Group and attorney David Matlof of Hirsch Wallenstein.