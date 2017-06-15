EXCLUSIVE: Wim Wenders has just signed with UTA. The move comes after the three-time Oscar-nominated filmmaker’s latest documentary, Pope Francis: A Man Of His Word, landed a worldwide rights deal from Focus Features at Cannes.

Next up for Wenders: Submergence, a romantic thriller starring Alicia Vikander and James McAvoy based on J.M. Ledgard’s 2013 bestseller. The pic is aiming for a fall film festival run.

In Pope Francis, only the second co-production the Vatican has made with outside filmmakers, the Pope responds to questions from around the world discussing topics including ecology, immigration, consumerism and social justice. It also features exclusive footage from the Vatican’s archives.

Wenders was dominated for Oscars for his documentaries Buena Vista Social Club, Pina and The Salt Of The Earth. His 1984 pic Paris, Texas won the 1984 Palme d’Or at Cannes. The German-born writer-director has been president of the European Film Academy since 1996.

He had been with WME and continues to be repped by attorney Andreas Pense.