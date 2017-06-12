“He was a hero torn between two worlds, two fates, two women.” TNT has released a new trailer for Will, its period drama series that tells the wild story of young William Shakespeare. Newcomer Laurie Davidson stars as the young bard, along with Olivia DeJonge, Ewen Bremner, Colm Meaney, Mattias Inwood, Jamie Campbell Bower, William Houston, Lukas Rolfe, Max Bennett and Jasmin Savoy Brown.

Created by Craig Pearce, the series is described as a drama told in a bold, contemporary style and played to a modern soundtrack that exposes all of Shakespeare’s recklessness, lustful temptations and tortured brilliance.

Pearce, the longtime writing partner of auteur filmmaker Baz Luhrmann, writes and executive produces Will alongside Alison Owen, Debra Hayward, Vince Gerardis, Howard Braunstein, Louise Rosager and Elizabeth helmer Shekhar Kapur, who directed the pilot episode.

Will premieres Monday, July 10, at 9 PM (ET/PT) across TNT’s U.S. platforms

Watch the trailer above and let us know what you think.