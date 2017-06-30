Netflix just made Comic-Con more exciting. Sure, we expected a panel on the second season of Stranger Things, but the streaming service also is bringing Will Smith and the cast of David Ayer’s movie Bright to the fanboy confab in addition to Marvel’s The Defenders.

In addition to their booth #3729 on the convention floor, the streaming studio will have The Netflix Experience set up at the Hilton Gaslamp, which will offer sneak peeks of its upcoming series as well as exclusive giveaways.

Here’s Netflix schedule:

Thursday, July 20

Bright and Death Note, 3:15pm, Hall H, Ayer’s new movie Bright is set in an alternate present-day world where humans, orcs, elves and fairies have co-existed since the beginning of time. The director, Smith and castmembers Joel Edgerton, Noomi Rapace, Lucy Fry, and Edgar Ramirez will be on hand to discuss, as well as serve up exclusive footage. Death Note, is based on the Japanese manga written by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata. Director Adam Wingard and castmembers Nat Wolff, Margaret Qualley, LaKeith Stanfield will be present.

Netflix Surprise Screening, 10PM in The Horton Grand Theater

Friday, July 21

Marvel’s The Defenders, 5:15pm in Hall H. All the Marvel heroes who had their owns shows on Netflix — Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist and Daredevil — finally team up. Marvel TV chief Jeph Loeb and cast will offer up an exclusive look. If this is anything like what Marvel TV did with Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. at Comic-Con a few years ago, maybe attendees will get to see a sneak peek at the first episode of Defenders.

Saturday, July 22

Stranger Things season 2, 3:00pm in Hall H. Finally a look at some never-before-seen-footage. Season 2 picks up in the chaotic aftermath of Will Beyer’s return to a world that will never be the same.