T.J. Miller appeared on Larry King’s Ora TV talk show and was asked about the news last week that he is departing HBO’s Silicon Valley after four seasons. He had helped anchor the ensemble comedy as quasi-entrepreneur/even more quasi-mentor Erlich Bachman on the hit series, which has been nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series at the Emmys in all of its first three seasons.

King almost was pressing in his questions about the exit (watch the clip below), which Miller said was mutual and “the right time” to leave. “I’m so happy I was on the show, and HBO and I decided this was a time that the character could leave,” he said. “We’d written it in a place where there was an organic departure, and I really am grateful to have worked with [creator] Mike Judge and those guys I think are the best in the game — those other guys on the show, there are no funnier working in television.”

Miller said the statement about his exit from the show (which King read) was written by him and HBO, and that it was “that” time. “It is good to be in an unstable and unsafe place.”

Miller is plenty busy outside the series, with voice credits in everything from The Emoji Movie — he literally went all-in promoting it in Cannes — to Big Hero 6 and How To Train Your Dragon and roles in Deadpool (and likely its sequel), Office Christmas Party and the upcoming Walden and Ready Player One. He also is booking a stand-up tour that launches August 18. HBO will cull a Funny Or Die-produced comedy special from the tour finale in his hometown of Denver.

HBO just renewed Silicon Valley for Season 5 ahead of the current season’s June 25 finale.

