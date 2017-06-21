Showtime has shifted the premiere date of its Whitney Houston documentary Whitney: Can I Be Me, moving it up a day to Friday, August 25 at 9 PM. It originally was scheduled to bow August 26, but that’s the now-settled date for the Floyd Mayweather Jr-Conor McGregor fight that will air on Showtime PPV live from Las Vegas.

The pay network last spring unveiled the documentary about the complicated life and career of the late singer Houston, co-helmed by Kurt & Courtney director Nick Broomfield and Rudi Dolezal. Broomfield produced and narrated the film. It bowed at Tribeca this year in the fest’s Spotlight Documentary section.

Passion Pictures’ John Battsek is executive producer along with Charles Finch, Shani Hinton and Ben Silverman. Broomfield also produced with Marc Hoeferlin.