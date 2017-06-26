The White House, which has said it wants the Senate’s Trumpcare plan to have more “heart” than the House’s “mean” Trumpcare plan, did not appreciate the Congressional Budget Office stepping on that storyline today.
CBO issued its scoring of the Senate plan, saying it would leave 22 million people without health care insurance over the next decade.
The White House responded:
The CBO has consistently proven it cannot accurately predict how healthcare legislation will impact insurance coverage. This history of inaccuracy, as demonstrated by its flawed report on coverage, premiums, and predicted deficit arising out of Obamacare, reminds us that its analysis must not be trusted blindly. In 2013, the CBO estimated that 24 million people would have coverage under Obamacare by 2016. It was off by an astounding 13 million people – more than half—as less than 11 million were actually covered. Then, CBO estimated that 30 million fewer people would be uninsured in 2016, but then it had to reduce its estimate to 22 million, further illustrating its inability to present reliable healthcare predictions.
We know the facts. To date, we have seen average individual market premiums more than double and insurers across the country opting out of healthcare exchanges. As more and more people continue to lose coverage and face fewer healthcare choices, President Trump is committed to repealing and replacing Obamacare, which has failed the American people for far too long.
I can’t endorse this bill, said liberal free-healin’ Jesus.
Jesus was for personal responsibility and helping other by your own choice and volition, so he wouldn’t have supported most bills.
can’t we just kick off the Medicaid moochers who were dumb enough to vote for the idiot in the first place?