Jack Davenport (Smash), Michael Rapaport (Louie), Lyndon Smith (Parenthood), Cleopatra Coleman (Last Man on Earth), and Lucien Laviscount (Snatch) are set for recurring roles opposite Jay Pharoah on Showtime’s new comedy series White Famous from Lionsgate TV.

Based on Jamie Foxx’s personal experiences coming up in the business, White Famous hails from Californication creator Tom Kapinos, director Tim Story and Foxx, who is a recurring guest star. It focuses on a talented, young African-American comedian, Floyd Mooney (Pharoah), whose star is rising, forcing him to navigate the treacherous waters of maintaining his credibility as he begins to cross-over toward becoming “white famous.”

Photo: John Tsiavis/Showtime

Davenport will play Peter King, a network president who’s super positive and super happy to be in business with Floyd. Rapaport will play Teddy Snow, a disheveled and intense Oscar-winning actor turned director. Even though Teddy makes great movies, he has a well-earned reputation around town for being completely unhinged. Smith is Gwen, a beautiful young actress who will play Teddy Snow’s daughter in his next movie. Coleman will play Sadie, who’s “ferocious” in the words of her son Trevor (Lonnie Chavis), smart, a force to be reckoned with, pragmatic but also warm and loving. Sadie is the mother of Floyd’s (Pharoah) son Trevor. Laviscount is Robbie, a very handsome and talented British actor auditioning with Floyd (Pharoah) for Teddy’s project. He also plays guitar in a band.

Smash alum Davenport is currently in production on the limited series, Next Of Kin with Archie Punjabi for ITV. He recently completed shooting features The Stolen with Alice Eve, Wilde Wedding with John Malkovich and Glenn Close and the Spanish historical epic, Guernica. He also has been cast in a starring role in ABC’s Doomsday pilot. Davenport is repped by Gersh, Sanders Armstrong Caserta Management and Hamilton Hodell.

Rapaport, whose credits include a season-long arc in FX’s Justified and a key role opposite Ed Burns in Public Morals, will next be seen opposite Jennifer Jason Leigh in Atypical for Netflix, set for premiere August 11. He’s repped by WME and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Smith is best known for her recurring role on NBC’s Parenthood and as a series regular on Ed Burns’ Public Morals on TNT. She will next be seen as one of the leads in Broad Green’s Step Sisters, which is slated to premiere this fall. She is repped by Gersh and Main Title Entertainment.

Coleman currently co-stars alongside Will Forte on Fox’s hit comedy The Last Man on Earth,a and can also be seen starring opposite Josh Peck in the Netflix original film Take the Ten. She’s repped by Principato-Young Entertainment.

Laviscount currently stars in Crackle series Snatch based on the Guy Ritchie film. His other credits include Fox’s Scream Queens and episodes of Episodes, Skins, and Waterloo Road. He’s repped by Gersh, Waring and McKenna and Industry Entertainment.