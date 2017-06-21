The WGA West will have a new president and vice president come September. Howard Rodman, the guild’s president, is not seeking re-election as the guild’s election season gets underway, and he’s likely to be succeeded by David Goodman, currently the guild’s vice president.

Rodman has served one two-year term as president and was eligible under guild rules to serve another, but chose not to. The guild’s nominating committee selected to candidates to succeed him, but only Goodman accepted the nomination. Petition candidates still can put their names on the ballot, however.

WGA West

Marjorie David, a WGA West board member, has been nominated to succeed Goodman as vice president, with an unnamed candidate declining to run against her. That race also is open to write in candidates.

Aaron Mendelsohn has been nominated to seek re-election as secretary-treasurer and will be opposed by opposed by board member Charlton Eastlake.

Thirteen candidates have been nominated to run for eight open seats on the guild’s board of directors: Francesca Butler, Nicole Yorkin, Angelina Burnett, John August, Adam Horowitz, Michele Mulroney, Spiro Skentzos, Patti Carr, Ligiah Villalobos, and incumbents Andrea Berloff, Luvh Rakhe, Meredith Stiehm and Zak Penn.

Members seeking nomination for the office of president, vice president or secretary-treasurer must obtain 25 member signatures in support of their petitions. Members seeking nomination for the board of directors have to obtain 15 member signatures in support of their petitions. The deadline for submitting signed petitions is July 21. Voting ends September 18. The guild will host its annual “Candidates Night” forum, where members can meet and pose questions to the candidates, at the guild’s headquarters on August 31.