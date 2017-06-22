Two years later, it’s 10 years later. Confused? You won’t be after watching the first trailer for Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later — a prequel sequel, if you will, to Netflix’s 2015 series reboot of the 2001 film.

Actually, that is rather confusing. Let’s reset.

Launching on Friday, August 4, everywhere Netflix is available, the new eight-episode comedy brings us back to Camp Firewood and comes from the filmmakers behind the cult-classic movie and its prequel series. 10 Years Later is set in 1991 also stars original cast members from the film and/or 2015 series Elizabeth Banks, Paul Rudd, Marguerite Moreau, Janeane Garofalo, Amy Poehler, Chris Meloni, Ken Marino, Joe Lo Truglio, Molly Shannon, Michael Ian Black, Zak Orth, Michael Showalter, Kristen Wiig, Marisa Ryan, H. Jon Benjamin, Lake Bell, David Wain, A.D. Miles, Nina Hellman, John Early, Josh Charles, Sarah Burns, Beth Dover, Chris Pine, David Hyde Pierce, Eric Nenninger, Jason Schwartzman, Rich Sommer and Samm Levine

Bradley Cooper, however, won’t be back, though he’s in the trailer as part of the setup for the new series.

Ten Years Later also features a group of new characters played by Skyler Gisondo, Samm Levine, Mark Feuerstein, Marlo Thomas, Joey Bragg, Jai Courtney, Dax Shepard, Alyssa Milano​ and Adam Scott — reuniting with his Parks and Recreation wife Poehler.

Watch the trailer above and let us know if it’s a trip worth booking.