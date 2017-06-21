Iconic health and wellness publisher Rodale Inc. apparently feels weak-kneed in the fast-changing digital media environment — and has hung a “for sale” sign.

The company behind magazines including Men’s Health, Prevention, Women’s Health, Runner’s World, Bicycling, and Rodale’s Organic Life says today that it hired Allen & Company to help “explore a range of potential strategic alternatives” that include a possible sale. There’s no timetable for the process.

Rodale was founded in 1930 by Jerome Rodale, a lifelong advocate of natural foods. (He died of a heart attack in 1971, at age 72, during the taping of an appearance on The Dick Cavett Show that never aired. He had just told the talk show host that he “never felt better” and had “decided to live to 100.”)

The company’s brands “can continue to expand and deepen their connectivity with consumers across all platforms through targeted investment and expertise in leading edge technology, brand-building, and commercialization,” CEO Maria Rodale says. “We are excited to explore opportunities for potential buyers of our business who can build on the strong foundation of our commitment to inspiring health, healing, happiness and love by enhancing core capabilities and resources for our brands.”

In addition to its magazines, Rodale publishes books including Jessica Alba’s The Honest Life, Alicia Silverstone’s The Kind Diet, former Vice President Al Gore’s An Inconvenient Truth, and Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz’s Onward.