Fun Academy Motion Pictures has just released its teaser trailer for its first animated family film: Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero. The film tells the true story of a stray dog named Stubby who was rescued off the streets by a young American soldier and then became a hero of WWI. The dog is still recognized today as the first dog promoted through combat, and stands as the most decorated canine in American history. Helena Bonham Carter, Logan Lerman (Percy Jackson & The Olympians) and Gérard Depardieu voice the film which received an original score from Patrick Doyle (Brave, Cinderella, Thor).WW

Fun Academy Media Group, Ltd. produced the film out of their Columbus, GA studios with animation by Technicolor company Mikros Image (Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie) from its studios in Paris and Montreal. The film will bow on April 13, 2018 in theaters. Fun Academy is handling North American distribution itself.