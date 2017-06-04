Watch the One Love Manchester benefit concert here, with headliner Ariana Grande and performances by Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Take That, Niall Horan, Little Mix, Robbie Williams and Black Eyed Peas.

The concert is set to begin at 7 pm local time (2 pm ET, 11 am PT) at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester. The decision to continue as planned, despite yesterday’s terror attacks in London, was confirmed this morning by Grande’s manager Scooter Braun, who said the event will honor victims and those affected by last month’s terrorist bombing of Grande’s concert.

All proceeds from the international distribution of TV rights for One Love Manchester benefit the “We Love Manchester Emergency Fund,” set up by Manchester City Council in partnership with the British Red Cross.