Shot Caller, which is being distributed next month by Saban Films and Lionsgate in select theaters and VOD, follows the harrowing journey of successful businessman Jacob Harlon (Nicolaj Coster-Waldau) who is transformed into Money, a stoic, ruthless prison gangster after a DUI sends him down the rabbit hole of the American prison system. The film also stars Omari Hardwick, Lake Bell, Jon Bernthal, Emory Cohen, Jeffrey Donovan, Evan Jones, Benjamin Bratt and Holt McCallany.

As Jacob navigates the brutality of his new home, he adapts to its violent codes of ethics and rites of passage that will ensure his survival while slowly losing his previous identity and his relationship to his former life, including to that of his wife and son.

Shot Caller was produced by Michel Litvak, Gary Michael Walters, Jonathan King and Waugh, and the executive producer is Tucker Tooley.