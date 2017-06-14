UPDATE, details on gunman: Hodgkinson had extensive social media anti-Trump postings, TV news outlets are reporting, citing anonymous authorities. He recently had posted angry tweets on Facebook about POTUS. Some outlets reporting gunman had asked if the congressmen practicing at Simpson Park in Alexandria, Virginia for Thursday’s House Dems vs. GOP charity baseball game were Republicans or Dems. FBI now in charge because it was an attack on Congress which is federal crime.

Previous: Law enforcement have identified this morning’s gunman as James Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Illinois. He opened fire at a GOP baseball team practice in Alexandria, Virginia. President Donald Trump, in a hastily called address from the White House, announced the shooter had died of his injuries.

Police say it’s too early to say if the shooting was politically motivated. One reporter who put the question to reps of local police, Capitol Hill police, FBI said he had heard the shooter asked if they were Dems or Republicans before opening fire.

At a news conference, authorities said five people were transported to local hospitals, but would not say if one of them was the shooter. They dodged questions as to whether the shooter set out to target Republican House members.

GOP House members and staff were practicing at the park for a charity game with Dems scheduled for Thursday night at Nationals Park. Unclear if the annual charity game, played since 1909, will be postponed.