Warner Bros Pictures has promoted JP Richards to EVP Worldwide Marketing and Chief Data Strategist, where he joins the exec marketing team at the studio led by Sue Kroll, President, Worldwide Marketing and Distribution, and Blair Rich, President, Worldwide Marketing, to whom Richards will report.

Richards, formerly EVP Worldwide Digital Marketing, will work with Rich on the development and execution of the studio’s marketing efforts, and help support her in setting marketing strategy with Kroll for the studio’s movies. He will also have oversight of Worldwide Promotional Partnerships & Alliances, Integrated Marketing, Digital Marketing, Multi-Cultural Marketing and Marketing Services.

As Chief Data Strategist, he will oversee data-driven media, audience intelligence and new approaches to the use of data in marketing for film from Warners and New Line Cinema.

In his previous position, he oversaw the domestic and international digital teams and led campaigns for the likes of Wonder Woman, Fantastic Beasts, Mad Max: Fury Road, San Andreas and The LEGO Batman Movie, setting key relationships with companies like Google, Snap, Facebook, Oracle and other partners.

“JP is a born collaborator, dynamic marketing strategist and recognized leader, not only in the digital arena where he has led ground breaking campaigns over the past two years, but across all of marketing,” said Rich. “This promotion will allow us to tap into—and benefit from—his broad marketing expertise. We’ll look to him to help us understand, adapt and create strategies to the changing ways people are interacting with content, media and marketing activations at every touch point of our global campaigns.”

Added Kroll: “Now more than ever, our campaigns need to be fully integrated and customized around the new ways audiences connect with and are motivated by marketing activations. JP has a skill set that brilliantly combines strategic and innovative thinking with data driven media to deliver creative, effective results. I’m excited he’ll be taking an expanded role on our marketing team.”

Richards joined Warner Bros in January 2015 after spending 12 years at Universal.