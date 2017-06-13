Oliver Stone’s four-part series The Putin Interviews may have already kicked off in the U.S. on Showtime last night, but Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly holding out to watch the series when it premieres on his home turf next week. Russia’s Channel One has picked up rights to the series and is expected to broadcast it in the country June 19-22 in the plum time slot following the evening newscast.

According to a report in Sputnik News, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that neither he nor Putin had watched Stone’s series and they would wait for the Russian premiere.

When asked what their expectations for the film were and whether they thought it would have a Western bias, Pescov reportedly said it would be difficult for Russia’s stance on international affairs to be understood to a Western audience due to “political schizophrenia.”

“Unfortunately, we know that the U.S. audience and partially the audience of Western Europe are now dominated by Russophobic sentiments which, recalling our president’s words, border on political schizophrenia,” said Peskov. “Of course, in such a sharp state of aggravation, it will be difficult to explain something but, nevertheless, when the situation goes into remission, I think such chances will appear.”

He added: “Let’s wait and see for ourselves how much this movie reveals of Putin for those who wish to get acquainted with him after all.”

Yesterday, in an interview with Stephen Colbert, Stone insisted Putin has been repeatedly “abused” in the Western media.

For the series, Stone, with the help of his longtime documentary producer Fernando Sulichin, interviewed Putin more than a dozen times, and topics such as Trump, Russia’s meddling in last year’s U.S. election, NATO, and turmoil in Syria and Ukraine were discussed. Putin, who became president of Russia in 2000, also touches on relationships with former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

Take a look at Channel One’s promo for the special in Russia above.