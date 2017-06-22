Virginia Madsen says she won’t be back for the planned Season 2 of ABC’s Designated Survivor. “It was a great role,” she tweeted last night. “I was loving it.”

Madsen was recurring on the political drama’s first season, playing Kimble Hookstraten, conservative Congresswoman and the GOP’s designated survivor. The Kiefer Sutherland-starring drama from Mark Gordon’s indie Mark Gordon Co. and ABC Studios was renewed last month.

Madsen dropped the news in a string of tweets to fans, though didn’t provide any other Season 2 spoilers or new directions for the series, noting only that she enjoyed the gig “and the wonderful cast mates I got to work with.”

 