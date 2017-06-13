VidAngel, whose film and television filtering service was shut down almost six months ago by a court order, may soon be back in a new and presumably challenge-proof guise.

At least that’s the word from one person familiar with a plan to be announced at the company’s Provo, Utah, headquarters at 7 PM Mountain Time today, and streamed live via its Facebook page. The gathering is being billed as an “investor event,” at which VidAngel has been promising what its Facebook page calls a “bleeping big” announcement. According to the person familiar with the plan, the announcement will involve a new approach to the business of blocking portions of home entertainment programming that some consumers find objectionable because of strong language, violence, sex scenes or other issues.

Under its old system, VidAngel cracked the encryption on discs, then sold and repurchased the content in transactions with consumers who specified edits. In effect, the sale and re-purchase created a cheap, family-friendly rental of popular films like The Martian, and VidAngel said that system should be permitted under the Family Movie Act; but Disney, Fox and Warner obtained an injunction from a federal court in Los Angeles blocking the practice. The Ninth Circuit heard an appeal in the case last week, but has yet to rule. VidAngel, however, is apparently prepping an end-run that is meant to let it resume filtering by a process that would not violate the injunction.

How that might work should become clear with Tuesday’s announcement in Provo. A VidAngel representative declined to discuss the plan.