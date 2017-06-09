“What if an 18-year-old girl who had been sheltered her entire life suddenly became the Queen of England, the most powerful woman in the world?” Masterpiece senior series producer Susanne Simpson asks rhetorically on the basic premise behind PBS’ Victoria.

“When we started reading scripts for Victoria we were so excited, because we thought, ‘Here’s the kind of show the Masterpiece audience is going to love,’ ” Simpson added of the eight-episode series conceived and written by Daisy Goodwin that debuted earlier this year. “It’s got romance, and costumes, and it’s royalty – and it’s royalty.”

Simpson’s remarks came during Deadline’s The Contenders Emmys all-day event earlier this year. She was joined by Victoria director Tom Vaughan.

“For me, coming in and setting up the show, we start on Day 1, she’s 18 years old, she becomes Queen, and from that moment on, she throws the shackles off,” Vaughn emphasized of this far-from-dowdy version of the story.

The first season of Victoria saw former Doctor Who actress Coleman co-starring with Man In The High Castle’s Rufus Sewell as her first Prime Minister (and first love) Lord Melbourne. Having debuted January 15 on this side of the pond after launching in the UK in August, the series has already been renewed for a second season.

