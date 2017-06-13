IFC Films has acquired U.S. rights to Gurinder Chadha’s Viceroy House, the director’s personal perspective on the end of the British Empire in India. The pic, which stars Hugh Bonneville, Gillian Anderson, Manish Dayal, Michael Gambon, Huma Qureshi, Simon Callow and Om Puri, is getting a September theatrical release now. It had bowed at the Berlin Film Festival, and Pathe already released it in the UK in March to coincide with the 70th anniversary of the Independence of India and the founding of Pakistan.

Chadha, Paul Mayeda Berges and Moria Buffini penned the script, which follows Lord Mountbatten (Bonneville) as he is dispatched, along with his wife Edwina (Anderson), to New Delhi to oversee the country’s transition from British rule to independence. Taking his place in the resplendent mansion known as the Viceroy’s House, Mountbatten arrives hopeful for a peaceful transference of power. But ending centuries of colonial rule in a country divided by deep religious and cultural differences proves no easy undertaking, setting off a seismic struggle that threatens to tear India apart.

Chadha, Berges and Deepak Nayak are producers, and Cameron McCracken, Shibasish Sarkar, Christine Langan, Natascha Wharton and Tim O’Shea are executive producers.

“We are longtime fans of Gurinder Chadha’s and are thrilled to be working with her, along with her filmmaking team and amazing cast, on Viceroy’s House,” said Jonathan Sehring and Lisa Schwartz, co-presidents of Sundance Selects/IFC Films. “The film is a deeply personal story about an important moment in history which we believe will resonate with audiences across the U.S.”

Sundance Selects/IFC’s Arianna Bocco made the deal with with Muriel Sauzay and McCracken from Pathe International on behalf of the filmmakers.