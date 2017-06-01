Viceland has upped its UK slate with 20 hours of new, original local programming for the youth-focussed TV network. The channel has signed journalist and TV presenter Billie JD Porter to make her debut on the channel with new property series Generation Rent, an investigation into the UK’s housing crisis. Stand-up comedian Jamali Maddix is set to return to the channel with a 10-part follow-up to his debut series Hate Thy Neighbour, which will this time explore radical and extremist groups in the U.S. The channel has also commissioned indie outfit Rockerdale Studios to co-produce its first reality sitcom series Bobby and Harriet Get Married and has also entered a development deal with Andy Amadi, founder of British web series BK Chat, to develop the online format for TV.

Emerging markets SVOD service iflix is launching in Africa, less than two months after launching in the MENA region. Iflix Africa will be headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa and has launches planned in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania and Zimbabwe, increasing the service’s global footprint to 23 territories worldwide. Additional regional markets are expected to be added over the coming months. Iflix is expected to launch in Africa across the second and third quarter of this year and will include content from Hollywood, Bollyowod, Nollywood as well as other regional and local programming. The service will additionally offer a collection of highly acclaimed African shows and movies with iflix Africa and is planning to introduce exclusive African content series.