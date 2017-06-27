Viacom it turning to digital producer Indigenous Media to help generate some buzz around Paramount Network — the new incarnation for Spike planned for early 2018.

The entertainment giant’s Viacom Velocity marketing arm will team with Indigenous to produce versions of its 60 Second Docs that promote Paramount Network shows. Fans often share Docs on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube, and Twitter.

The minute-long productions will “reveal a fascinating untold story or element relating to Paramount Network’s slate of new scripted or unscripted originals,” the companies say.

The 60 Second Docs will “allow us to create branded content for advertisers” and “promote our own networks,” Viacom Velocity Sr. Director of Content & Platform Strategy Thomas De Napoli says.

Shows to receive the promotional push will include Waco, (a six-part series starring Michael Shannon about the FBI’s 51-day siege in 1993 of a Texas compound controlled by a spiritual sect, The Branch Davidians), and American Woman (Alicia Silverstone and Mena Suvari in a half-hour series based in the 1970s about an unconventional mother struggling to raise two daughters after leaving her husband).

Viacom and Indigenous have already used the 60 Second Docs format to hawk Spike’s six-part documentary series Time: The Kalief Browder Story.

The collaboration with Viacom “can demonstrate the power of original premium short form content as a vehicle for brand and series promotion,” Indigenous COO Jake Avnet says.